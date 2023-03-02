Search
LP’s Ireti Kingibe wins FCT Senatorial Seat

Politics

Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for the Federal Capital Territory in the 2023 election, Ireti Kingibe, has been declared winner of the FCT Senate seat.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the FCT, Prof. Sanni Saka of the University of Abuja, announced the result on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, Kingibe who is the wife of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babagana, scored 202,175 votes to emerge the winner.

He added that Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party came second with 100,544 votes, while Angulu Dobi of the All Progressives Congress took the third position with 78,905 votes.

