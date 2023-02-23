Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

LP Senatorial candidate shot dead 48hrs before election

Politics

Candidate of the Labour Party in Saturday’s Enugu East Senatorial District election, Mr Oyibo Chukwu, has been killed 48 hours to the election.

Chukwu was killed at Amechi, Awkunanaw local government area of Enugu while returning from a campaign rally.

He was murdered alongside five of supporters.

The killers were also said to have burnt him and his supporters who were with him inside his car.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Chijioke Edeoga, confirmed the unfortunate incident, saying his party members are being targeted for assassination by political parties which felt threatened by the rise of the Labour Party in the state.

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate, hails from South East, which has been a flashpoint, even before the election period.

Suspected militants have vowed to cripple election in the region but security forces have assured residents that they are on top of the situation.

The Enugu police command is yet to react to the incident, which Edeoga insists is politically motivated.

