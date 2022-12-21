Search
LP reacts to Okupe’s resignation

The Labour Party presidential campaign council has said it is yet to decide on the move by its Director General, Doyin Okupe to resign his position.

Okupe had earlier tendered his resignation letter to the party’s presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi following his conviction in court over violation of money laundering act.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday sentenced Okupe to two years in prison over the financial crime.

The campaign DG said on Tuesday in his resignation letter that it was time to step aside but said his support for Obi would continue until victory is attained in 2023.

But the Chief spokesperson of the campaign council, Tanko Yunusa in an interview with Channels TV, said the council would meet before making any pronouncement on Okupe’s resignation.

According to him, an individual cannot take such a decision insisting that the council would meet and take a collective decision that would be of the interest of all Nigerians.

He said, “We have not officially made any pronouncement in regards to the resignation of Dr Doyin Okupe until when the campaign council meet and take a decision on what to do and how to do it.

“So those particular news may probably be speculations until the campaign council meets. We are not an independent people where one person can take a decision. It will be a collective decision for the interest of the Nigerian people”.

