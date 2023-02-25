LP raises alarm, says Logo missing on ballot papers

With less than 24 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections, the Labour Party has alleged that its logo is missing from the ballots papers that were sent to Ondo state.

This was contained in a communique signed by the party’s secretary in the state, Abiodun Agbaje, who claimed the exclusion was an intentional act to deprive its supporters of their right to vote for their desired candidates.

“The omission of the Labour Party logo in the ballot paper sent to Ondo State for the Senate and House of Representative election was a deliberate act to disenfranchise our supporters,” the statement read.

“The deliberate act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is aimed at disenfranchising us.”

“On 2™ February 2023, Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to accept the nomination of candidates of the Labour Party in 24 States.”

“The court further ordered that the commission must accept the list of senatorial and House of Representatives candidates, particularly in Ondo State, either manually or through its electronic nomination portal.”

According to Mr Agbaje, the act was specifically targeted at states with a strong supporter base

“Why the flagrant disobedience to a court order? Unequivocally, this distasteful act which was purposely carried out and became the cynosure of all eyes yesterday ‘was targeted at states with die-hard fans of our great party,” he said.

“Sadly, if an umpire could commit such an embarrassing gaffe, it is a testament to the calls by concerned Nigerians over INEC’s honesty in the February 25 general election.”

Mr Agbaje, therefore, called upon the Independent National Electoral Commission to postpone these elections while advising its supporters to remain steadfast in their cause.

“I hereby urge the Independent National Electoral Commission to postpone the upper and lower chamber election until the needful is done,” he added.

“Furthermore, we remain undeterred as we urge our esteemed supporters to remain focused and stay away from unnecessary distraction, aS we shall lawfully pursue the course until victory is ascertained.”

