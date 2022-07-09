LP is online content, won’t get 15 votes – Rep Akin Alabi

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Akin Alabi has rubbished the strength of the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2023 election.

Alabi, the House of Representatives member for Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency of Oyo State, on Saturday reacted to a tweet about LP’s strategy to forestall rigging next year.

Professor Pat Utomi disclosed that the platform and a coalition were planning to have 15 agents at each polling unit.

In reply, Alabi wrote: “Labour Party will not get 15 votes in my polling unit at Ajiwogbo, Ward 4, Egbeda Local Government, Ibadan.”

The comment has generated hundreds of responses from LP’s supporters and rivals.

Some said Alabi’s declaration was a mockery of the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The businessman reacted to some, asking someone who talked about bet: “How much have you got?”

To a tweep who said Alabi was “concerned about LP”, he replied: “PDP is my concern politically. Labour is for online content.”

“You better respect my political game because I’m on ground”, Alabi told another.

“I’m about to contest for a 3rd consecutive federal election. That’s not for twitter experts. This is the real deal.”

Alabi won a return ticket in May after defeating Capt Kazeem Akinjide (rtd) and Comrade Moshood Erubami, a rights activist.

The Chairman, House Committee on Governmental Affairs is the founder of floundering gaming site NairaBET.

