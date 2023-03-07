LP adopts Rivers PDP Guber candidate, Fubara

The Rivers State Chapter of the Labour Party has adopted the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sir Siminialaye Fubara.

This is coming days before the governorship and state assembly elections slated for March 11.

The Rivers State Chairman of the Labour Party, Dienye Pepple, made the disclosure in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The announcement was contained in a communiqué arising from the executive meeting of the party.

Following the development, the party has apparently abandoned its standard bearer, Mrs. Beatrice Itubo.

