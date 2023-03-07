Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

LP adopts Rivers PDP Guber candidate, Fubara

Politics

The Rivers State Chapter of the Labour Party has adopted the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sir Siminialaye Fubara.

This is coming days before the governorship and state assembly elections slated for March 11.

The Rivers State Chairman of the Labour Party, Dienye Pepple, made the disclosure in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The announcement was contained in a communiqué arising from the executive meeting of the party.

Following the development, the party has apparently abandoned its standard bearer, Mrs. Beatrice Itubo.

Latest

Politics

2023 Elections: Wole Olanipekun, 11 SANs to defend Tinubu’s mandate

0
The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed 12...
News

INEC suspends Sokoto REC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the...
Politics

INEC presents Certificates of Return to Senators

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday issued...
Politics

Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

0
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

2023 Elections: Wole Olanipekun, 11 SANs to defend Tinubu’s mandate

0
The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed 12...
News

INEC suspends Sokoto REC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the...
Politics

INEC presents Certificates of Return to Senators

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday issued...
Politics

Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

0
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
News

Relief as Banks commence payment of old Naira Notes

0
Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023 Elections: Wole Olanipekun, 11 SANs to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Emmanuel Offor -
The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to defend the mandate of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola...
Read more

INEC suspends Sokoto REC

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Sokoto State, Dr Nura Ali, with immediate effect. The suspension was...
Read more

INEC presents Certificates of Return to Senators

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday issued Certificates of Return to winners of the February 25, 2023 Senatorial elections in Nigeria. The Chairman...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: