Love, Music and Ostentatious African Fashion, See All the Moments from Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah’s Wedding

Kemi Adetiba and her beau, Oscar Heman-Ackah held their traditional wedding ceremony and reception on Saturday, April 23 and it looked something like a movie.

Celebrity guests from both Nollywood and the music industry, turned up in their numbers to celebrate the #UndeniablyYours union and were fettered to a lavish affair.

It was a event filled with lots of love music and of course, ostentatious fashion as guests stuck to the fashion brief of ‘flamboyantly Nigerian or Ghanaian’ given by the couple.

Kemi Adetiba’s first look of the day was a magnificent green ensemble by none other than designer, Toju Foyeh. The aoso-oke dress which paid homage to the bride’s Yoruba heritage, featured crystals, beading and more was a stunning but what stole the show was the overly dramatic headgear by Urez Kulture which the bride donned.

Ace makeup artiste, Bimpe Onakoya was on facebeat duty and didn’t not disappoint as Kemi Adetiba looked stunning through out the night.

The ‘King of Boys,’ Sola Sobowale was mother of the day and trust her to bring her glitz, glamour and presence to the affair as she walked the bride for her grand entrance.

2Baba, Adekunle Gold, Simi and more kept guests dancing throughout the night with their performances, singing some of their hit songs.

The guest list at the #UndeniablyYours affair seem almost inexhaustible as Shaffy Bello, Banky W and Adesua Etomi, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia, the Demurens, Waje, Toke Makinwa, Debola Williams and his wife, Lynxxx , Efa Iwara and many more, all honoured the couple with their presence.

Kemi also paid homage to her Cross-River heritage by donning a red and gold Toju Foyeh dress complete with all the accessories for Calabar brides.

The couple’s final look for the night took them all the way to Ghana, where the groom is from as they danced the night away in white and gold ensembles.

See all the fun moments from Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah’s wedding.

