Tony Mercury Drops New Single + Visuals, “Love is a stranger”

“Love is a stranger” is the new song by new wave singer Tony Mercury that goes back to the 80’s using images, colors and sounds of the unforgettable ‘Disco’ generation that many yearn for.

Paying tribute to Eurythmics.

Tony Mercury has all the cards in his favor with this new proposal:

“I always try to experiment with different sounds and colors to give my project a unique touch. Love is a stranger is a song to let everything flow, in which he talks about that strange love, a song full of emotion and lyrical voices performed by me”, comments Tony Mercury about his recent single.

The vibrant music video is full of elements that make you think of the alternate reality of passion, where the artist is seen in a Range Rover with all the imposing English, and a sensual trivia game. Those softened images, vaporous hair, sparkling tones and that energy that emerges from the color, are also felt in the delicate and suggestive interpretation of Tony Mercury.

Watch the video:

The visual project was directed by Felipe Cuervo, producer Tony Mercury and Hector Alvarez, with models Ashly Pinto, Luis Jaime, Yonaiker Teran and dancer Miranda Palacios.

Two years after his musical debut, Tony Mercury has been positioning himself and becoming a prominent artist on the Spotify platform where he has exceeded more than 100 thousand reproductions with his previous single “At the bottom of the sea”, he has managed to captivate a large audience. European and Asian.

“Love is a stranger” is available on all digital platforms, and the video on its official YouTube channel.

Tony Mercury is preparing an album that includes versions of iconic songs from the 80’s, reviving them and giving them a current touch.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...