Louis Vuitton Celebrates Virgil Abloh At Art Basel: ‘Virgil Was Here’

Louis Vuitton paid a major tribute to Virgil Abloh at their collection campaign held at the Art Basel on Tuesday evening.

Recall that Abloh died on Sunday, November 28, at the age of 41 after privately battling cancer for years. Following his death, many people wondered if his Spring/Summer 2022 collection scheduled to take place would still happen.

It did, with the permission of his family.

At the star-studded event live-streamed from Miami’s Marina Stadium, Louis Vuitton celebrated the life and work of the late genius on fashion, music, art, and culture.

Watch the video:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...