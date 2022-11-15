Lota Chukwu Blows Hot Over Persistent Age-Shaming

Lota Chukwu is no mood to entertain anyone’s foolishness now, or in the foreseeable future.

The actress blew hot on Twitter after a troll decided to persistently age shame her for having wrinkles and laugh lines.

Though she did not follow the thread of the original tweet of the troll, Chukwu responded that folks nowadays are so used to filters that they cannot handle an unfiltered face.

“You people are so used to filters…that’s the only explanation why someone would repeatedly camp under my tweet to try to clown me by saying I’m getting old because I have “wrinkles”. I’m 30+, I have laugh lines, I don’t see the problem. Next…,” She responded.

You people are so used to filters… that’s the only explanation why someone would repeatedly camp under my tweet to try to clown me by saying I’m getting old because I have “wrinkles”. I’m 30+, I have laugh lines, I don’t see the problem. Next… — Lota Chukwu Elixir (@TheLotaChukwu) November 14, 2022

She further went on to explain that she has been functioning on little or no sleep on the last few days and no one can make her feel bad about herself because her face card has never declined since she clocked 5.

I look like that after getting barely 15hrs sleep in 192hrs and being on my feet with zero hours of sleep for 26hrs… and still look that fine. Nobody in the world can make me feel bad about my looks, even on my worst day. Bruhhhh face card hasn’t declined since I was 5. https://t.co/AQO5nJ3sLx — Lota Chukwu Elixir (@TheLotaChukwu) November 14, 2022

