Lori Harvey Slams TikToker Who Criticised Her Skincare Hack

Lori Harvey has a response to trolls who questioned her skincare knowledge.

The model stirred mixed reactions after she revealed her go-to method for combatting hyperpigmentation. In a TikTok video, Harvey shared a facial she did after returning froma. vacation that left her with discoloration.

“I’m about to put you guys on real quick,” said Harvey, who filmed the video with a white substance on her face. “So, I got a facial the other day and she did extractions and it left a couple dark marks, and that’s a no-no.”

She then holds up a container of Greek yogurt, saying that it helps get rid of the dark spots within a short time. “Game changer,” she said. “Put this on after you wash your face, let it dry, wash it off with cold water. It’s like a magic erase marker.”

Many people weren’t convinced, while others called Harvey’s advice straight-up “treacherous.”

“This is terrible,” one user said in a response video. “It ain’t even about profit or you having your own skincare line. This is terrible advice. She didn’t even consult her esthetician for that. Like, why would you put food on your skin and you just got extractions? Stupid. Don’t be like her.”

And Harvey hopped into the comment section to give her a piece of her mind.

“At least make sure your skin is on point before coming for me beloved,” her response read in part. “Be blessed.”

She then shared another clip. Watch her:

