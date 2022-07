Lori Harvey has found a new home for her modelling career as she just signed with IMG Models.

The ex-girlfriend to actor Michael B. Jordan shared her exciting news via her Instagram page.

The agency will help build Harvey’s portfolio in fashion editorial work and advertising, as well as endorsements in beauty and lifestyle.

The model also signed with WME which will be focus on her business across television, digital platforms, producing, acting and others.

