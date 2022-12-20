Lori Harvey Says She’s Focusing on Self-Love: ‘I’m Not Compromising’

Lori Harvey wants everyone to know that she is now focused on loving herself.

The model shared this in the new issue of Essence’s Black Love, where she talked about self-love.

“This moment is about me,” Harvey said of her life right now. “I feel like it’s always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little self-ish right now. It’s my time.”

She continued, “I know my worth, and I know my value. I’m not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve. That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody.”

Check out her editorial spread:

