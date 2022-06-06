Lori Harvey Rids Her Instagram of Michael B. Jordan Post Breakup

Lori Harvey has deleted every social media link to ex-boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

The model and beauty entrepreneur has rid her Instagram page and wiped it clean of every photo and video of the actor following their heart-breaking split.

A quick look through Lori’s instagram, sees no trace of Michael there.

News of the couple’s split made the round over the weekend with a source disclosing that both of them are “absolutely heartbroken” by the turn of events.

The reason for the breakup is yet to be made public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...