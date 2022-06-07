Lori Harvey Reportedly Broke Up with Michael B. Jordan Over Committment

The reason for Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s split has been revealed and it had everything to do with committment.

According to People, Lori was not ready “to take the next steps” in their relationship.

Sources close to the publication claimed that the model and entrepreneur couldn’t see herself moving forward with Michael because she wanted to remain focused on her career.

The 25-year-old hadn’t been on the same page with Michael, 35, as far as their future was concerned because she “still wants to have fun and be free.” And though she is sad to move on from their romance, which lasted a year and a half, Lori still thinks highly of her ex, which would imply that their breakup wasn’t on bad terms.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” the source spilled. “He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other. She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”

