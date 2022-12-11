Lori Harvey is Allegedly in a Relationship With Damson Idris

The Shade Room is reporting that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris may be in a relationship, and with hard conditions.

Per the outlet, the rumor is that the model had the actor sign an NDA with a $1 million penalty if he ever broke the terms of their relationship.

“Rumors [si] that she is dating #DamsonIdris and makes men sign a NDA with $1m penalties,” the outlet claimed, before adding the reactions from people who believe the speculation.

Both stars have yet to confirm this as at press time.

Check out the post that got many people talking:

