‘Lord of the Rings’ Stars and ‘Rings of Power’ Cast Condemn Racism Against New Show’s Actors

Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Sean Astin, and Billy Boyd—the veterans of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy, have taken to their social media to condem the racist attacks against the people of color starring in the new TV series The Rings of Power.

It started after Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays Arondir, shared his experience dealing with racism on social media since it was announced he was joining the Amazon Prime Video series.

Speaking with Esquire, Córdova said he has received “pure and vicious hate speech” in his DMs nearly every day over the past two years.

“I fought so hard for this role for this very reason,” he said. “I felt that I could carry that torch. I made sure that my elf was the most Elven, the most incredible, because I knew this was coming.”

Reacting to this, the stars have taken to their social media to speak out via a lengthy joint statement:

“We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment, and abuse some of our castmates of color are being subjected to on a daily basis. We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it,” reads the statement.

See the posts:

We stand in solidarity with our cast. #YouAreAllWelcomeHere pic.twitter.com/HLIQdyqLmr — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 7, 2022

