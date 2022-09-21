Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Lookman, Others hit Eagles camp, players swell to 21

The trio of Ademola Lookman, Godwin Saviour and Adebayo Adeleye are the latest players to arrive the Super Eagles camp in Constantine ahead of their prestige friendly with Algeria.

The arrival of the three players was confirmed in a post on the team’s Twitter handle, saying the number of players now in camp for the high profile friendly game is 21.

Meanwhile, only three players are still being expected to hit the Eagles camp. The players are Kelechi Iheanacho, Francis Uzoho and Ebube Duru.

The coach Jose Peseiro-led team had their first training in Constantine today (Tuesday) ahead of the friendly with the Desert Foxes.

The Eagles will be looking for a first win against the Algerians since 2016.

