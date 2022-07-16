Loni Love Shades Former Show ‘The Real’ Following Birthday Surprise for E!

Loni Love sure didn’t waste time in throwing a whole tree at her former employer.

The former co-host of the daytime television show, ‘The Real’ threw major shade at the now cancelled show after E! gifted her a birthday surprise.

Loni who now co-hosts E!’s daily pop was treated to a nice surprise on the show and shared a clip from that via her Twitter handle.

She then went on to point out that she never got a birthday surprise on the show she was on for 8 seasons and was humbled by the gesture from E!.

I was on a show for 8 seasons and never got a birthday surprise .. I am humbled for this. Thank you to my @enews fam … https://t.co/SjoUCvDrgi — Loni Love (@LoniLove) July 14, 2022

