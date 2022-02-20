Sunday, February 20, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

“Long Hours of Sex Doesn’t Bind Couples Together,” Eucharia Annuobi Says

Eucharia Annuobi continued her tradition of dishing life lessons via her Instagram page on Saturday, February 19.

The veteran actress and ordained minister shared that long hours of sex isn’t the thing that bind couples together as many men would have been bound to prostititues if this was the case.

She went on to say that generosity, deliberating in spiritual matters amongst other things are responsible of intimacy. She also added that buying of red roses, wearing of red clothes and having alcohol induced humping and grinding (shots at Valentine’s Day) also has nothing to do with intimacy.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: