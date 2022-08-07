London Museum to return 72 looted artefacts to Nigeria

A London museum has announced that it would return to Nigeria artefacts looted in the 19th Century from the Kingdom of Benin.

The Horniman Museum said ownership of 72 objects would be transferred to the Nigerian government.

Items include 12 brass plaques, known as Benin Bronzes, a brass cockerel and a key to the king’s palace.

It follows a request by Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) in January.

The museum, in south-east London, says it has consulted with community members, visitors, schoolchildren, academics, heritage professionals and artists based in Nigeria and the UK.

“All of their views on the future of the Benin objects were considered, alongside the provenance of the objects,” the museum explained.

The museum’s chair said it was “moral and appropriate” to return them, BBC writes.

Eve Salomon, chair of the museum, said: “The evidence is very clear that these objects were acquired through force, and external consultation supported our view that it is both moral and appropriate to return their ownership to Nigeria.

“The Horniman is pleased to be able to take this step and we look forward to working with the NCMM to secure longer-term care for these precious artefacts.”

The items from the Horniman’s collection are just some of the artefacts returned to Nigeria in the last few months from museums in the west.

