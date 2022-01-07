Friday, January 7, 2022
Lola Shoneyin Says Her Instagram Account Has Been Hacked

Lola Shoneyin has taken to her Twitter to inform her followers that her Instagram account has been hacked.

The famous writer shared that the hack was masterminded by someone who goes by the name “Lateisha Gonzales.”

Just found out that my Instagram account @lolashoneyin has been hacked and taken over by Lateisha Gonzales below,” she captioned the screenshots of the posts by the person who has taken over her account. “Please protect yourselves.”

See her posts.

