Lola Omotayo Okoye is Our Saturday Style Star

Lola Omotayo Okoye knows how to serve some serious fashion when she’s in the mood for it and this Saturday, she’s definitely in the mood.

The career woman and mother of three is sure a stunner and head turner in the s simple black, cold shoulder maxi boubou dress with silver trimmings.

While going simple with her dress, Lola decided to make a statement with her over-the-top headpiece from Urez Kulture.

The stunning piece featured long straws with feather trimmings scattered all over it. She jazzed up the headpiece with little crystals scattered all over it.

Lola Omotayo Okoye went simple with the makeup and accessories, letting her outfit do all the talking. She’s definitely serving some serious bougie and rich aunty vibes this afternoon. See photos of her look below.

