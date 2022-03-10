Lola Omotayo Okoye Celebrates Late Dad’s Posthumous Birthday

Lola Omotayo Okoye is remembering her father on what would have been his birthday.

The career woman and mother shared photos of her dad as she wrote a sweet birthday message to him.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday my darling Papa. You cannot imagine how deeply we miss you. There is not a day that goes by without me thinking of you. It still hurts so bad. You would have been 80 year old today and I know it would have been a vibe! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽I love you endlessly. Continue to Rest in Perfect Peace my papa. We all miss you. ❤️❤️❤️🥂🥂💐💐🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🕊🕊🕊.”

