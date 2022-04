Lojay and Ayra Starr have teamed up on a new single, “Runaway,” helmed by the folks at NATIVE.

According to Complex, the outlet pulled in the best producers and mixers for this joint, some of which include Should, Lido, Adey, and New World Ray, who have worked with the likes of Tiwa Savage and Ariana Grande.

See their announcement here.

Check out the single:

