Watch: Logan Paul floors Rey Mysterio for historic WWE win

Logan Paul made his professional wrestling debut at WrestleMania 38 and succeeded in defeating the legendary Rey Mysterio. Paul teamed with The Miz to take on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominick Mysterio in a tag team match.

Paul continued in the footsteps of Bad Bunny, Pat McAfee and Stephen Amell by delivering the goods in a celebrity crossover match. The social media superstar relished in the chorus of boos from fans at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night. He even walked to the ring wearing the world’s most expensive Pokémon card around his neck.

Paul’s athleticism was on full display as he executed a number of techniques well, including a blockbuster off the middle rope, a powerslam to Dominick and a suplex to Rey.

Paul also took his licks, notably absorbing a double-619 and a frog splash near the bout’s conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Miz took advantage of late match chaos, tagging himself in and planting Mysterio with a Skull Crushing Finale for the win. But, Paul’s celebration was short-lived. The Miz turned on Paul, dropping him with a finisher that instantly switched the crowd’s reaction from boos to sheer enthusiasm.

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?!?!?!?!?@mikethemiz just gave @LoganPaul a Skull Crushing Finale following their victory at #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/8Df7TIqcgJ — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022

