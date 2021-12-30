Local chief, two sons killed as bandits raid Zamfara communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed three persons during an attack on Gada community in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The daredevil bandits killed the District Head of Gada, Umaru Bawan-Allah, and his two sons during the raid.

The Commissioner for Information in Zamfara, Ibrahim Dosara, confirmed the attack, saying that apart from the killings, the bandits also razed down the house of the district head of the community

“The security agencies, including the Nigerian Air Force are currently on the trail of the bandits,” Dosara stated.

An indigene of the community, who witnessed the attack, said the assailants invaded the area in the early hours and unleashed mayhem on the residents.

According to him, the armed men abducted many others from the community, in addition to killing the district head of Gada and his two sons.

