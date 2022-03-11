Friday, March 11, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

LL Cool J Breaks Silence After Fan Said His Music Videos Were Ridiculous

LL Cool J took to Twitter to address a fan who shared snippets from his music videos with a caption that said the legend was absolutely “ridiculous” in the videos of his era.

This stirred warm reactions from fans, and now the legend has spoken, agreeing with every snippet in the collage.

“Yeah, I was definitely ridiculous,” he said, “that’s my goal. I made my own rules.”

And he said a lot more.

Watch him:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: