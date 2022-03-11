LL Cool J Breaks Silence After Fan Said His Music Videos Were Ridiculous

LL Cool J took to Twitter to address a fan who shared snippets from his music videos with a caption that said the legend was absolutely “ridiculous” in the videos of his era.

This stirred warm reactions from fans, and now the legend has spoken, agreeing with every snippet in the collage.

“Yeah, I was definitely ridiculous,” he said, “that’s my goal. I made my own rules.”

And he said a lot more.

Watch him:

