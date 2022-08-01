Monday, August 1, 2022
Lizzy Gold Denounces Internet’s Report on Her Networth, Says it’s Reason Actors are Being Kidnapped

Lizzy Gold is doing everything within her power to protect herself against the surge of kidnappings of celebrities.

The actress took to social media to denounce an online article on her current Networth, stating that it’s a lie.

According to the internet, Lizzy Gold is worth $400,000, a claim which according to her is untrue.

She noted that she’s in no way wealthy, only working hard and her networth isn’t close to what is listed in the internet.

She added that this is the reason actors are being kidnapped because folks believe they are richer than they actually are.

 

