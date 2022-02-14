Lizzo Says She Would Love to Be in ‘Playboy’

Lizzo also wants to be featured in Playboy, and she has asked Cardi B for help with this.

TMZ met with the singer-rapper at Drake’s Super Bowl show, where she opened up about how she would love to appear in the magazine. “Oh my God, tell Cardi [B] to call me!” Lizzo said.

“I LOVE Playboy!,” she continued. “Yeah, I’ll do it!”

Lizzo also got some new piercings this weekend, during a piercing party she hosted for her team. “I have so many piercings right now, I never thought I’d be this girl!” she told the outlet. When asked how many piercings she got, she replied, “You can’t see my coochie, I can’t show you.” She reiterated again as she was taking photos and giving autographs, “I can’t show you! I can’t show TMZ my pussy!”

And when a fan asked if she could see herself performing at the Super Bowl someday, Lizzo said, “Oh my god. Call me!”

Watch her:

