Lizzo Responds to Kanye West’s Comment on Her Weight, “I’m Minding My Fat Black Business”

Lizzo is talking self love and making it known that it’s her body, her choice, for anyone who has something to say about her weight.

The singer seemingly responded to Kanye West’s comment about her weight when he dropped her name during a Fox interview..

Ye had called her his “good friend” while condemning media for promoting “unhealthy” lifestyles, further calling media’s alleged push of obesity as “demonic.”

Since his interview, Lizzo took to the stage in Toronto, Canada at the Scotia Bank Arena and said everyone needs to keep her name out of their mouths, because she’s simply minding her “Fat Black Beautiful Business.” She also asked the audience if she could stay back in Toronto.

