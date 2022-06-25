Lizzo Raises $1 Million for Planned Parenthood in Response to the Overturn of Abortion Protection in the US

Lizz joined forces with Live Nation hours after the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion protection laws in the country, triggering the ban of abortion in many states in the country.

Speaking about the development, Obama said: “Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

Other Americans have spoken up against the decision, with many contributing funds for people to be able to access if they need help. One of those who have made this effort is rapper Lizzo.

Hours after the new decision was revealed, she took to Twitter and announced that she was teaming up with Live Nation to make a significant donation to Planned Parenthood.

“I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood,” she wrote. “Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars.”

Lizzo continued, “The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.”

I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

The most important thing is action & loud voices. @PPFA @AbortionFunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

We are going to give proceeds to @AbortionFunds as well! Thank you! https://t.co/7AhO6x10ez — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

