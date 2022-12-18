Lizzo Performs “Break Up Twice” on ‘Saturday Night Live’: WATCH

Lizzo filled in for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs last night on SNL, hosted by Austin Butler.

The band tweeted they were bowing out due to guitarist Nick Zinner’s illness.

“As many of our fans know Nick has had pneumonia over the past month and it’s been an up and down recovery process. The band’s top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery, as a result we had to pull out from our engagements of KROQ’s Acoustic Christmas and Saturday Night Live,” the band wrote on Twitter.

“We are deeply thankful and expectedly heartbroken we cannot rise to these occasions,” the group continued. “It’s been a tough week, and it’s been a tough year on the health front for us alongside so many artists who are committed to connecting with audiences amidst a pandemic.”

Lizzo added that it’s an honor to stand in for them, and she closed out with year with a performance is “Break Up Twice,” referencing Blue Monday by Annie Lee.

Check her out:

.@lizzo returns to #SNL as the musical guest, referencing Blue Monday by Annie Lee for her performance of “Break Up Twice” pic.twitter.com/nPL9aPapzO — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) December 18, 2022

