Lizzo Is Now An Emmy Award Winner!

Congratulations to Lizzo!

The rapper’s Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls show beat the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race to win the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Series.

Celebrating her win during her speech, she said: “I need my big girls to come to the stage right now. Right now. I’m very emotional and the trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me. The stories that they shared they’re not that unique they just don’t get the platform telling stories. Let’s just tell more stories.”

She further shared a teary photo of herself on Twitter, still celebrating her win.

See her:

This is for the BIG GRRRLS ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/MjxGKcfsGG — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 13, 2022

