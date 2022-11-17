Lizzo Gifts Author and TikTok Fan Her Emmy Dress

Lizzo is out of these streets being a fairy godmother and we are here for it.

The singer came through for author Aurielle Marie who made a video asking asking if she could wear one of her dresses to an event where she is being honoured.

Lizzo made sure to send her swoon-worthy Emmy Dress across and an excited Aurielle shared the video of herself receiving the dress and trying it on via her TikTok page.

Aurielle was honoured by Out Magazine as one of it’s OUT100 LGBTQ+ literary and publishing star. She had earlier shared the news on her Instagram timeline and wanted something from Lizzo’s closet for the grand occasion.

