Sunday, August 7, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Lizzo Excitedly Celebrates Beyoncé Name Dropping Her on Break My Soul Remix

You can’t tell Lizzo nothing, she has made it in life.

The singer and performer took to her Instagram to excitedly celebrate being name dropped in Beyonce’s The Queens Remix of hit song, ‘Break My Soul’ which featured Madonna.

Lizzo shared that when she informed her friend that she was going to study musical performance back in college, the latter laughed in her face but here she is, getting a shout out on Beyoncé’s album.

She added that she has always believed in herself and now Beyonce believes in her too.

