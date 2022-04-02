Lizzo Beating Launches All-Size Inclusive Shapewear

Lizzo Beating is coming for everything this year as she has ventured into the shapewear market with her new venture.

The singer/rapper who has her hands full as she just debuted a highly successful reality TV show, ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’, her SNL debut and has new music on the way teamed up with Fabletics to launch a shapewear and athleisure brand with called Yitty.

The all-size inclusive line will launch on April 12th with three drops: NEARLY NAKED, a lightweight collection designed for comfortable, everyday wear; MESH ME, mesh styles that are both functional and fashion-forward; and MAJOR LABEL, a super-soft assortment.

