Lizzo Beating is having the time of her life, enjoying the sights and sounds of a beautiful scenery with a beautiful man for company.

The singer and body positivity enthusiast shared photos and videos from her couple’s getaway as she stunned in an olive green bikini.

Lizzo Beating teased fans with a snippets and cropped photos of her present company and was careful not to let his identity slip.

See photos and videos from the vacation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...