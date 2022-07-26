Lizzo Beating Celebrates ‘About Damn Time’ Hitting Number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100

Lizzo Beating has many reasons to celebrate as 2022 is turning out to be a great year.

The singer’s hit single, ‘About Damn Time’ has just hit the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. This is her second career number one, following ‘Truth Hurts ‘ which stayed in the position for seven weeks in 2019.

Not done with recording new feats, Lizzo’s ‘Special’ album has also become the highest charting album released in 2022 by a female artist on the Billboard 200.

To celebrate these successes, Lizzo popped some bottles of bubbly with her team and announced she would be drunk by 5.

