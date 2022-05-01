Lizzo Asks Beyoncé Where She Got Her Baby Photo From in Hilarious Twitter Post

Happy birthday to Lizzo!

The rapper-singer turned a year older and to celebrate her, Beyoncé took to her website to post a special shoutout to her using the rapper’s baby photo.

And a surprised Lizzo asked the legend where she found such a rare photo. “Beyoncé?! Where u get this pic?? I ain’t seen this since I was born,” she asked, stirring heartwarming reactions on social media.

See the post:

Beyoncé?! Where u get this pic?? I ain’t seen this since I was born 😭 https://t.co/qQUNhuIOnl — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) May 1, 2022

