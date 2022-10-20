Liz Truss Resigns as Prime Minister

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has issued a statement resigning as prime minister just after 45 days.

Per Guardian, this was confirmed by a source who said that Truss’ term is “over.”

This makes her the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, and her resignation comes after much pressure from Tory MPs who asked her to quit following the resignation of Suella Braverman, the home secretary, a move that plunged the party into chaos.

Guardian adds: “It is unclear whether she will step down immediately or set out a timetable for departure, with the Conservative party so far unable to coalesce around a successor, although Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt and Ben Wallace have all been mentioned as possible successors.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

