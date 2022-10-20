Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeCelebrity
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Liz Truss Resigns as Prime Minister

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has issued a statement resigning as prime minister just after 45 days.

Per Guardian, this was confirmed by a source who said that Truss’ term is “over.”

This makes her the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, and her resignation comes after much pressure from Tory MPs who asked her to quit following the resignation of Suella Braverman, the home secretary, a move that plunged the party into chaos.

Guardian adds: “It is unclear whether she will step down immediately or set out a timetable for departure, with the Conservative party so far unable to coalesce around a successor, although Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt and Ben Wallace have all been mentioned as possible successors.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: