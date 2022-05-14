Saturday, May 14, 2022
Liverpool edge Chelsea to win FA Cup

Kostas Tsimikas scored the winning penalty as Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to win the FA Cup on Saturday.

Chelsea seemed have the advantage after Sadio Mane missed the crucial last penalty that would’ve won it for the Reds, but Tsimikas netted the winner after Mason Mount had his effort saved in sudden death.

The match, a repeat of the 2012 FA Cup final, was few on chances after 120 minutes, with left-backs Marcos Alonso and Andy Robertson hitting the post in the second half in the closest either side came to scoring.

Chelsea become the first side to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals, while Liverpool reign as Cup kings for the first time in 16 years.

