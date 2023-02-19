Liverpool edge 10-Man Newcastle 2-0

Liverpool’s pursuit of a top-four Premier League finish gathered further momentum at the expense of Newcastle United’s similar ambitions with a crucial 2-0 win at St James’ Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who secured their first league win of 2023 in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Monday, took control with two early goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Newcastle’s miserable night worsened with a first-half red card for goalkeeper Nick Pope, ruling him out of next Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley.

Nunez powered home the opener from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass after 10 minutes, then Gakpo scored for the second successive match seven minutes later, pouncing on Mohamed Salah’s piece of creation to beat Pope.

