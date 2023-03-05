Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Liverpool crush United 7-0

Sports

Liverpool delivered the complete performance and Mohamed Salah became the club’s record Premier League goalscorer as Manchester United were overwhelmed 7-0 at a joyous Anfield.

United’s renaissance under manager Erik ten Hag already has the tangible reward of the Carabao Cup but Liverpool unleashed a brutal reality check on their progress with a severe thrashing.

Liverpool took control of what had been a tight game, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford missing presentable chances, when former Old Trafford target Cody Gakpo applied a smooth finish to Andy Robertson’s perfect pass two minutes before the break.

The second half was a tale of sheer joy for Liverpool and unrelenting misery for United, starting after 47 minutes when Darwin Nunez’s header diverted Harvey Elliott’s driven cross past goalkeeper David de Gea.

Salah bamboozled Lisandro Martinez to play in Gakpo for another classy finish three minutes later before the Egyptian resumed his long-time role of United tormentor by getting on the scoresheet himself.

Salah ended a swift counter-attack by lashing a finish high past De Gea and the rout continued as Nunez flashed another header in from Jordan Henderson’s cross.

Salah then scrambled in the sixth to become Liverpool’s highest Premier League goalscorer with 129, passing Robbie Fowler. He is also Liverpool’s highest marksman against Manchester United with 11 – and 10 of those have come in his past five encounters.

And in a fitting finish, Roberto Firmino – who has announced he is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season – completed a remarkable game by making it 7-0 from close range.

Liverpool are now an ominous presence in the chase for the Champions League places, standing only three points behind Tottenham with a game in hand.

Latest

Lifestyle

Why women should dance more – Kaffy

0
Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, has urged women to cultivate...
Politics

Election: ‘INEC wrong to declare Tinubu winner’ – Ex-Attorney General, Aondoakaa

0
A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of...
News

Tinubu may be poisoned – Prophet raises alarm

0
Prophet Bisi Olujobi has advised President-elect Bola Tinubu to...
News

Buhari sends condolence to Abacha family over son’s death

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

Why women should dance more – Kaffy

0
Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, has urged women to cultivate...
Politics

Election: ‘INEC wrong to declare Tinubu winner’ – Ex-Attorney General, Aondoakaa

0
A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of...
News

Tinubu may be poisoned – Prophet raises alarm

0
Prophet Bisi Olujobi has advised President-elect Bola Tinubu to...
News

Buhari sends condolence to Abacha family over son’s death

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to...
Politics

Tinubu’s Election: ‘Don’t waste your time going to court’ – Bent tells Obi

0
Senator Grace Bent has appealed to the Presidential candidate...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Why women should dance more – Kaffy

Emmanuel Offor -
Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, has urged women to cultivate the habit of dancing regularly. Speaking at the 2023 Lagos Women Dance, which was held in...
Read more

Election: ‘INEC wrong to declare Tinubu winner’ – Ex-Attorney General, Aondoakaa

Emmanuel Offor -
A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Micheal Aondoakaa, SAN, has faulted the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission,...
Read more

Tinubu may be poisoned – Prophet raises alarm

Emmanuel Offor -
Prophet Bisi Olujobi has advised President-elect Bola Tinubu to be cautious of his surroundings to avoid harm. The General Overseer of Wisdom Church of Christ...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: