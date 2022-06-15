Liverpool complete initial £64m Nunez switch

Liverpool have completed the signing of Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Portuguese side Benfica on a six-year-deal for an initial £64m.

The 22-year-old could become the club’s record signing, with the fee rising to a potential £85m with add-ons.

Nunez scored 34 times in 41 appearances for Benfica last season.

“I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It’s a massive club,” he said. “I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool.”

Liverpool’s current record transfer is the £75m paid to sign centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.

Nunez’s fee should reach at least £75m if he plays regularly. The add-ons in the deal, which could amount to £21m in total if they are all met, range from how many goals he scores to whether the Reds win the Champions League.

The signing is subject to international clearance and work permit approval.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last season, but were runners-up in the Premier League and lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Nunez is a “wonderful” footballer with “so much potential to get even better”.

“That’s why it’s so exciting. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is and his belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club,” added the German.

“He thinks we suit him and we believe he is the right fit for us – so let’s do it.”

