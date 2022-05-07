Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Reds drop points in title tussle

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League but dropped two precious points in the title race with Manchester City as they drew 1-1 against a resilient Tottenham Hotspur side at Anfield Saturday.

Son Heung-min swept the counter-attacking visitors in front after 56 minutes following a link-up between Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon.

The impressive Luiz Diaz fired in a heavily deflected shot 16 minutes from time to draw Liverpool level and set up a grandstand finish.

Spurs defended with resolution after the equaliser though and were also a threat on the break as they battled to take something from the game to aid their fight for a place in the top four.

The point takes Liverpool top on goal difference but Pep Guardiola’s side can move three points clear with three games remaining if they defeat Newcastle United on Sunday.

