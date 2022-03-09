“Live Your Life For You,” Jemima Osunde Tells Women

Jemima Osunde is enjoining women to seek their own comfort in the decisions that guide their lifestyles in her International Women’s Day message.

The actress and physiotherapist shared her take on social media as she encouraged women to live their lives for themselves.

Jemima Osunde stated that women should do whatever it is they put their minds to even if this is not conventional because they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t and might as well make themselves happy in this one life.

“Happy international women’s Day. A I want to say to every woman reading this is LIVE YOUR LIFE FOR YOU!! Do whatever you out your mind to even if it’s not “conventional”. Cause damned if you do and damned if you don’t. Might as well be happy. This life na one sis,” she wrote.

