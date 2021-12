Paul Okoye feels that the phrase; “Little things matter” is a huge scam especially in relationships.

The singer and father of three shared via his Instagram stories that this isn’t usually the case when it comes to men buying gifts for their women on special occasions.

Paul Okoye wrote,

“Little things matter, little things matter, my guy na set up. Buy her gala on her birthday the matter no go settle.”

