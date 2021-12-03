Little Mix Announces They’re Splitting t up After Tour Next Year

Little Mix has announced to its fans all over the world that it is splitting up come April/May 2022.

The UK girl band made the revelation via its official Instagram page on Thursday, December 2.

The official statement revealed that the split will take place after the Confetti tour following 10 year of working together as a group. This is to enable members of the group recharge and pursue other projects they want.

The split however, is not intended to be a permanent one as the members of the group – Jade, Leigh-Ann and Perrie have plans for more music and tours together.

Read the official statement below.

