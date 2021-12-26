Listen to Singer Frank Ocean’s New “Blonded Xmas” Radio Show

Frank Ocean is back with his radio show, the Blonded Radio.

In this installment, released on Christmas Day, the first edition of the show since Christmas 2019, he features an excerpt from his conversation with Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete Wim “Iceman” Hof.

“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I was in the earlier stages of grief,” Frank Ocean wrote in an Instagram story, per Pitchfork. “I remember marveling at how his energy blasted through the phone. So much vim in this Wim.”

He continued: “We spoke for a while about his work, the purpose of grief, and how going into the cold water changed his life. It reminded me of conversations in the studio with players I know. Freewheeling, psychedelic, emotionally charged, intelligent, and generous. I enjoyed listening to him, so in this edit I just let him speak uninterrupted. Me, @coryhenry, and @dylanpatricewiggins, played some sounds underneath to heighten the feeling. I added some writing at the end that I did a single take of w Cory in the summer of 2020. I came back and added a few words and parts over the top of that take more recently. Felt like it fit the wabi sabi of Wim’s words. Merry Xmas everyone.”

Listen to Blonded Radio.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...